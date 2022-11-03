Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

