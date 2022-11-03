Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 315.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

