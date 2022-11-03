Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

