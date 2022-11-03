Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

