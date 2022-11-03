Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,320,000 after acquiring an additional 815,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

RY stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

