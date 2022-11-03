Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,074 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 271,874 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

