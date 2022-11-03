Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of Humana stock opened at $559.58 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $569.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

