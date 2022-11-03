Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $557.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.14. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

