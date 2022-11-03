Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

BKLC opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

