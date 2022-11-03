Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,272 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 129,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,527 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.48.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,507.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,507.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 62,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,678 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

