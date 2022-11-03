Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

