Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

