Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 683.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

