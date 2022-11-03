Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.9 %

BMO stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

