Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,812 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,885 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.31 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

