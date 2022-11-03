NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

