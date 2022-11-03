NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Susquehanna

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.79.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
