Office Properties Income Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

OPI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPI stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a PE ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

