OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
OnTheMarket Price Performance
Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 69 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £51.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.76. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.51).
OnTheMarket Company Profile
See Also
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.