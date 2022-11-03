OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OnTheMarket Price Performance

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 69 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £51.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.76. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.51).

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.