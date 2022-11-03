Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at $274,494,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $583,765.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,786,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,494,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,319 shares of company stock worth $11,133,091 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 43.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

