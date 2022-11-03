Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $393.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $316.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.11. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $537.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 124.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

