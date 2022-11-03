PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.55% of PC Connection worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

