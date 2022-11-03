Platform Technology Partners Has $2.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 177,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 915,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 103,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.