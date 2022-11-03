PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.28. 939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $179,778.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,720,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

