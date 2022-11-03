ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $51.90

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $50.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 619,474 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 321,671 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

