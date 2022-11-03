ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $17.17

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $16.74. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 168,148 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 481,143 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $12,267,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.