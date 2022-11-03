ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €5.91 by Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.91 ($5.91) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($6.90) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.20) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €7.02 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.44) and a one year high of €15.55 ($15.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.63.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

