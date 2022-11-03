Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

