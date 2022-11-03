Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE PB opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

