PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.73 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,869 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.