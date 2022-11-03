PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

