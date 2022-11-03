Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Decreased by Analyst

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

ETN opened at $150.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

