Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Cut by William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Gartner Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $318.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $341.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,419 shares of company stock worth $2,250,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.