Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Reduced by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.91.

Premium Brands Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PBH opened at C$79.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.88. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$79.00 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.