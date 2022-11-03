Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

