Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Issued By KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $233.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.54 million.

Myers Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $418,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

