QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $64.50. The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. FMR LLC increased its stake in QCR by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 622,918 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QCR by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $840.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

