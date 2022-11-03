Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $32.32. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rambus shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 5,357 shares changing hands.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

