Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,913 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ranpak by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 617,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 57.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 250,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,082 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Up 10.8 %

Ranpak stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $369,673.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ranpak news, Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,673.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,236 shares in the company, valued at $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $181,154. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.