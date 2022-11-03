Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stake Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

