Raymond James Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $47.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

