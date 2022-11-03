Raymond James Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.80 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.