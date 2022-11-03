Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $11.81 on Monday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $21,215,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

