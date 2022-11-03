Redwood Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,408 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Redwood Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Redwood Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 789,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 417,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.21. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

