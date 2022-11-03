Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $740.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $694.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $764.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,775 shares of company stock valued at $37,528,621. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

