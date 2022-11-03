Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $182.49

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.49, but opened at $170.00. Repligen shares last traded at $171.67, with a volume of 19,509 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.7% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.