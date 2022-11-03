Robert D. Kobbeman Sells 2,270 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $18,682.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,866.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $12.79.
Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
