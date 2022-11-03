Robert D. Kobbeman Sells 2,270 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $18,682.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,866.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,286,000 after buying an additional 143,182 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

