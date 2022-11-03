Roth Capital Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $1.75

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. Agrify has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agrify will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agrify

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agrify by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.