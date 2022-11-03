Roth Capital Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $1.75

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AGFY stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. Agrify has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.24.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agrify will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
