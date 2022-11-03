Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 550 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.13) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($5.78) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.46) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 166 ($1.92) on Monday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 193 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

