Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

CIA stock opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.15. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

